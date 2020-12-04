Con Artist Who Duped Hollywood Actors Arrested

An Indonesian man known as the ‘Con Queen of Hollywood’ that scammed aspiring actors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars has been arrested.

Hargobind Tahilramani would impersonate female Hollywood executives like Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy or ex-Sony chief Amy Pascal.

He would then and lure actors to Indonesia by promising fake movie deals, asking them to pay for expenses up front. Eventually, the actors would realize the movie wasn’t happening and they’d been duped.

'Con Queen of Hollywood' accused of duping actors with fake film scams is arrested in UK https://t.co/10f3go0h3U — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 4, 2020

Tahilramani was arrested in Manchester, UK, and will be extradited to the U.S. to face fraud charges.

Ever been duped by a deal that seemed too good to be true? Would it be ironic if they made a movie out of Tahilramani’s story?