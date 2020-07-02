“Conan” To Begin Taping At Comedy Club

Most late-night hosts are filming their shows from home during the pandemic. Conan O’Brien will break the quarantine. Conan on TBS will begin filming episodes at Largo Comedy Club in Los Angeles starting on Monday, July 6th. Shooting will be in compliance with local rules and regulations regarding coronavirus. The show will have a limited crew and there will be no studio audience.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.