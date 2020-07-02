Taco Bell Adds Grilled Cheese Burrito to Menu

Taco Bell’s newest menu item riffs on one of America’s favorite comfort food. Inspired by a classic grilled cheese sandwich, Taco Bell’s new Grilled Cheese Burrito has seasoned beef and rice, crunchy red strips with chipotle sauce and sour cream wrapped in a warm tortilla that then gets its own wrapping with a layer of grilled cheese.

Nothing tops the Grilled Cheese Burrito… except melted, cheesy goodness. Grab the new $5 Grilled Cheese Burrito Box today. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) July 2, 2020

Vegetarians looking for a cheesy fix can ask Taco Bell to substitute the seasoned beef for beans. The Grilled Cheese Burrito, available for a limited time, will cost ya $2.99.