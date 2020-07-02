Life

Taco Bell Adds Grilled Cheese Burrito to Menu

Posted on

Taco Bell’s newest menu item riffs on one of America’s favorite comfort food. Inspired by a classic grilled cheese sandwich, Taco Bell’s new Grilled Cheese Burrito has seasoned beef and rice, crunchy red strips with chipotle sauce and sour cream wrapped in a warm tortilla that then gets its own wrapping with a layer of grilled cheese.

Vegetarians looking for a cheesy fix can ask Taco Bell to substitute the seasoned beef for beans. The Grilled Cheese Burrito, available for a limited time, will cost ya $2.99.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top