Conor McGregor Set To Make UFC Return in January

After his tweet saying he wants a charity bout with MMA fighter Frankie Edgar, Conor McGregor announced Thursday that he’s returning to the UFC for a match on January 18th. McGregor wouldn’t say who his opponent will be in Las Vegas on January 18th, saying that he’s not announcing the name so the “crafty” UFC can’t do something sneaky like change the opponent on him last minute. McGregor says that his January return will be the beginning of his “new season” in MMA, adding that he wants a bout against the winner of the Nate Diaz/Jorge Masvidal fight.

