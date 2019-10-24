Hunter Dies After Being Attacked By Deer That He Shot

A hunter in Arkansas died after the deer he shot got back up and attacked him. 66-year-old Thomas Alexander shot a buck while hunting with a muzzleloader. When he went to inspect his kill, the deer got up and began attacking him. Alexander suffered puncture wounds and was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Experts recommend that hunters wait at least 30 minutes after shooting a deer before approaching it, in case the shot was not fatal.

