Boner Of The Day For June 11th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN ASKED A SIMPLE QUESTION, BOBBY HAS A MELT DOWN.

During a senate hearing, RFK Jr. had an emotional outburst towards a senator after a simple question was asked. Senator Patty Murray was calling out the Secretary of Health and Human Services for the unnecessary staffing and funding cuts. Murray asked RFK Jr., “Secretary Kennedy, whose decision was it to withhold child care and development block grant funding?”, to which he avoided the question and started attempting to put the blame on Murray herself. The outburst continued, though Murray and others tried to bring Kennedy back on track. He finally admitted it to being his department. He is getting large amounts of criticism, with one person saying, “If he can’t handle Senate scrutiny, how can he manage national health crises? His deflection tactics are a disgrace”.

Boner Candidate #2: THE ATTACK ON THE FREE PRESS

During the ICE protests in Los Angeles, dozens of press employees have been attacked. As of Tuesday, there has been at least 30 known attacks against journalists from police, with 20 injured and 5 needing emergency help. Under the first amendment, freedom of the press is protected. As well as international law, which makes targeting journalists and media press a war crime. There has been several videos of these reporters getting hit by rubber bullets and other various projectiles.

Boner Candidate #3: …AND IF THAT DOESN’T WORK WE’LL HAVE HIM DRAWN AND QUART’ERED.

Republican US House speaker Mike Johnson publicly stated that California governor Gavin Newsom should be “tarred and feathered”, for his resistance to ICE’s actions. Newsom responded saying, “Good to know we’re skipping the arrest and going straight for the 1700’s style forms of punishment”. President Trump has stated he thinks his “border Czar” should arrest Newsom. Newsom has replied to this saying, “Come after me – arrest me. Let’s just get it over with, tough guy. I don’t give a damn”.

