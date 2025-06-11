Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 11th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 13th: 

  •  The Taylor Party: Taylor Night ( Taylor Swift Dance Party) at The Depot

Saturday the 14th:  

  • Ashe at The Depot.
  • The Kooks at The Commonwealth Room (all ages)
  • Mumford & Sons at Utah First Credit Union Amp.

Sunday the 15th:

Stick Figure – Island Holiday Summer Tour at Utah First Credit Union Amp.

On Sale Friday at 10am:

  • King Princess – The Depot – November 14th
  • Leon Thomas – The Depot – December 11th
  • Lauren Spencer Smith – March 11 – The Union
  • The Dandy Warhols – September 22 – Metro Music Hall
  • Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers – November 18 – Soundwell
  • Bright Eyes – The Depot – September 2nd  
  • MARINA – The Union – Sept 12th
  • Marc Rebillet – The Union – Oct 26th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link 
  • Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link 
  • Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link 
  • Drunken Shakespeare: THE TEMPEST at The Fellowship Theater – through 6/29 – Link 
  • The 50th Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games at the Fairgrounds – Link 
  • Big Cottonwood Canyon Brew Fest 2025 at Solitude – Link 

Friday the 13th:    

  • Subtronics at the Saltair – Link
  • Friday the 13th at Nightmare on 13thLink 
  • Utah Royals vs. Gotham FC at America First Fields – Link 

Saturday the 14th: 

  • Subtronics at the Saltair – Link 
  • The Kooks with lovelytheband at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore & The Guilty Ones with Lean Canteen at The State Room – Link 
  • Crafts & Drafts Market at Kiitos – Link 
  • Crone Hollow’s Fairy Fest 2025 – Link 
  • Herriman Chalk Art Festival 2025 – Link 
  • ICON Night and Pride Market at Millcreek Commons – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs. D.C. United at Ameria First Fields – Link 

Sunday the 15th: 

  • Waylon Jennings Tribute Show at The State Room – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link 
