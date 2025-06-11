Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 11th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 13th:

The Taylor Party: Taylor Night ( Taylor Swift Dance Party) at The Depot

Saturday the 14th:

Ashe at The Depot.

The Kooks at The Commonwealth Room (all ages)

Mumford & Sons at Utah First Credit Union Amp.

Sunday the 15th:

Stick Figure – Island Holiday Summer Tour at Utah First Credit Union Amp.

On Sale Friday at 10am:

King Princess – The Depot – November 14 th

Leon Thomas – The Depot – December 11th

Lauren Spencer Smith – March 11 – The Union

The Dandy Warhols – September 22 – Metro Music Hall

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers – November 18 – Soundwell

Bright Eyes – The Depot – September 2nd

MARINA – The Union – Sept 12 th

Marc Rebillet – The Union – Oct 26th

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link

Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link

Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link

Drunken Shakespeare: THE TEMPEST at The Fellowship Theater – through 6/29 – Link

The 50th Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games at the Fairgrounds – Link

Big Cottonwood Canyon Brew Fest 2025 at Solitude – Link

Friday the 13th:

Subtronics at the Saltair – Link

Friday the 13th at Nightmare on 13 th – Link

Utah Royals vs. Gotham FC at America First Fields – Link

Saturday the 14th:

Subtronics at the Saltair – Link

The Kooks with lovelytheband at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore & The Guilty Ones with Lean Canteen at The State Room – Link

Crafts & Drafts Market at Kiitos – Link

Crone Hollow’s Fairy Fest 2025 – Link

Herriman Chalk Art Festival 2025 – Link

ICON Night and Pride Market at Millcreek Commons – Link

Real Salt Lake vs. D.C. United at Ameria First Fields – Link

Sunday the 15th:

Waylon Jennings Tribute Show at The State Room – Link

