Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 11th, 2025

On Sale Friday at 10am:
- King Princess – The Depot – November 14th
- Leon Thomas – The Depot – December 11th
- Lauren Spencer Smith – March 11 – The Union
- The Dandy Warhols – September 22 – Metro Music Hall
- Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers – November 18 – Soundwell
- Bright Eyes – The Depot – September 2nd
- MARINA – The Union – Sept 12th
- Marc Rebillet – The Union – Oct 26th
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link
- Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link
- Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link
- Drunken Shakespeare: THE TEMPEST at The Fellowship Theater – through 6/29 – Link
- The 50th Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games at the Fairgrounds – Link
- Big Cottonwood Canyon Brew Fest 2025 at Solitude – Link
Friday the 13th:
- Subtronics at the Saltair – Link
- Friday the 13th at Nightmare on 13th – Link
- Utah Royals vs. Gotham FC at America First Fields – Link
Saturday the 14th:
- Subtronics at the Saltair – Link
- The Kooks with lovelytheband at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore & The Guilty Ones with Lean Canteen at The State Room – Link
- Crafts & Drafts Market at Kiitos – Link
- Crone Hollow’s Fairy Fest 2025 – Link
- Herriman Chalk Art Festival 2025 – Link
- ICON Night and Pride Market at Millcreek Commons – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs. D.C. United at Ameria First Fields – Link
Sunday the 15th:
- Waylon Jennings Tribute Show at The State Room – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link