Boner of the Day for January 21st, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: YOU DON’T GET BETWEEN A MAN AND HIS PRIME RIB

A Boka Ratan area attorney spent Sunday in a FL jail due to what witnesses describe as a violent “prime rib incident” at a wedding on Saturday night. According to Palm Beach County Jail, Mark Roher is being held on a charge of “aggravated battery — aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.” Witnesses’ say that the arrest came from Roher’s reaction to a group of young girls cutting in front of him at the Prime Rib line, leading Roher to become angry and threatening, leading to a wedding guest to step in when he allegedly strangled the guest, held a plate over the person’s head, then threatened to kill that person.

Boner Candidate #2: WE’RE GONNA CATCH US A PREDATOR

Five students at Assumption University are being charged with luring and assaulting a 22-year-old man to campus, while filming it all under the false pretext that he was a pedophile. The man thought he was meeting an 18 year-old woman but was met with a group of students with cameras ready to fight. Police said the victim had been talking with Brainard on Tinder and that she initially met him on campus before the confrontation occurred, and when she was interviewed by campus officers about the disturbance on campus she allegedly reported that a sexual predator had been on campus and that he came uninvited but video obtained by police proves that story to be “false and fabricated,” according to the complaint. When confronted about the falsification, she allegedly “acknowledged that to be true” and “continued to diminish her responsibility,” the complaint stated, she also confirms her tinder profile says she is 18.

!!WINNER!!

Boner Candidate #3: THE BOTTOM LINE HERE IS THE BEARS AND WOLVES ARE BETTER HUNTERS THAN HUMANS

Aimed at boosting caribou and moose herd numbers, Alaska is set to resume the aerial gunning of bears and wolves as a population control measure. Even though the state’s own evaluation of this shines doubt of its effectiveness. This program would allow hunters to shoot at kill up to 80% of the animals on 20,000 acres of state land. According to Rick Steiner, a former University of Alaska-Fairbanks ecologist currently with Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (Peer) said “There is no scientific evidence that this carnage will boost populations of moose and caribou, and there is a growing body of evidence that it disrupts a healthy predator/prey balance in the wild.”

