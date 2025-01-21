Radio From Hell Wellness Check with Alaina Wood for January 21st, 2025

Essential Health Habits for a Better Life

When it comes to our physical health there are a few habits that we all know we “should” be doing but often struggle to accomplish. Studies have shown that only about 6% of Americans accomplish all of these physical health habits. What are these habits, and how do we implement them?

Move your body daily. Start where you are and do what you can. Doing small tasks, like taking a walk, doing some physical chores, or stretching before bed will all help increase your wellbeing. If you already workout, how can you slightly improve your exercise practice?

Eat nutritious foods. Try to highlight foods such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, protein, and lots of water in your diet. You can still eat your favorite pasta dishes, just add a side of veggies to help round out the meal.

Eat enough protein to support building muscle and keeping your body strong overall. Many adults do not get enough protein, especially as we age. Try to have some form of protein in each meal and after exercise to help with recovery. Most folks should aim for 1.2-2.2 grams per kilogram of body weight, or .5-1 grams per pound of body weight.

Prioritize getting 7-9 hours of sleep. We can’t always control how much sleep we get at night but do have at least some control over how we get ready for bed. Aim to get consistent sleep by going to bed and waking up at the same time each day.

Avoid or limit use of alcohol and drugs. Many studies have shown the negative impact of overuse of drugs and alcohol. If you use these, do you best to keep things balanced and avoid overuse.



Adopting these healthy habits can significantly improve your overall well-being. Remember, it’s not about being perfect but about making small, manageable changes that can lead to lasting improvements. Start with one habit at a time, set achievable goals, and gradually build on your progress. By sticking to these basics, you’ll be on your way to a healthier and happier life. Keep going, and watch your health improve over time!

