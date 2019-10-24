Oxford University Bans Clapping, Calls It ‘Anxiety-Triggering’

Hold your applause – England’s Oxford University has banned clapping over concerns it could trigger students’ anxiety. The University’s Student Union passed a motion last week to replace applause with the ‘jazz hands’ gesture, in an attempt to make the school more inclusive to students with autism or anxiety disorder. The University of Manchester passed a similar rule in 2018, which at the time was met with criticism from celebrities like Piers Morgan and Jeb Bush.

