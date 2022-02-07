‘Britain’s Oldest Pub’ Shuts Down after 1,229 Years

Shutterstock

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another life — and this time, the victim is nearly 1,300 years old.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, a British pub that claims to be the oldest in the country, is closing its doors for good after the pandemic left it in financial turmoil, its owner has announced. “Along with my team, I have tried everything to keep the pub going,” says owner Christo Tofalli. “However, the past two years have been unprecedented for the hospitality industry, and have defeated all of us who have been trying our hardest to ensure this multi-award-winning pub could continue trading into the future.”

The St. Albans-based pub was constructed way back in 739 AD, after which it was used as a pigeon house, according to England’s tourist board.

