Woman Duped into believing she was Undergoing DEA Agent Training

In what sounds like a prank “The Office’s” Jim Halpert might have played on Dwight Shrute, an Oregon woman claims she became the victim of a year-long scam after a man tricked her into believing he was training her to be an agent for the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Robert Edward Golden has been charged with impersonating a federal agent in connection with the case, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court. The victim, who’s studying criminal justice, says Golden had been training her to become a DEA agent for about a year.

The ruse was uncovered when a Portland police officer saw a body armor plate with “DEA” emblazoned across it in the open trunk of Golden’s car, police say. When he questioned the pair, the woman showed the officer a fake badge and credentials that identified her as a DEA agent, the PD reveals. Although Golden told the cop he and the woman were “into cosplay,” the woman had a different story — and Golden was taken into custody, according to the complaint.

