Florida Man Leaves Stolen Car on Tracks Moments before Train Demolishes It

A Florida man who claims he stole a car in a “good faith effort” to search for his own stolen vehicle is behind bars after he left the car on train tracks, where it was demolished and thrown into a nearby house, sheriff’s officials say.

The incident happened Saturday after the unidentified 38-year-old failed to find his vehicle after leaving a local bar, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. After stealing another person’s car to search for his own, he promptly became stuck on train tracks, the sheriff’s office reports. He managed to jump out of the vehicle just moments before a speeding train plowed into it, sending the car flying into a nearby home, investigators say. Although the residents weren’t injured, “the explosive sound of a driverless car smashing into the side of their home was clearly jolting,” reads a statement released by the sheriff’s office. He then attempted to steal a forklift from a nearby fruit stand before deputies caught up with him.

“No title could explain this case,” the statement reads, “but the details will … well, it’s best to just read on.”

