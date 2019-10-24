The Most Popular Dog Names For 2020 Are Inspired By Disney, DC, And Marvel

Move over Rover, there is a new pack of dog names for 2020, which are inspired by the movies. According to dog chew toy company Tasty Bone, film character names were given to nearly one in five puppers last year. Many of the names currently trending come from Disney, DC, and Marvel film franchises. While Charlie takes the top slot, Loki, Harley, and Elsa all make the list, along with Simba and Lady, the latter from the upcoming live-action Lady and the Tramp.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.