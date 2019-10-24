Horse Plays Dead Whenever Someone Tries To Ride Him

Perhaps wanting to spend his days eating hay and licking salt blocks, a horse at a riding school in the Korean countryside pretends to be dead whenever someone tries to get into the saddle. Video shows Jingang go down to the ground, throwing his hooves into the air and even rolling his tongue out of his mouth if there’s a person on his back. The trick only lasts a few seconds, but Jingang repeats it if another rider attempts to get back on the horse. While one of the workers at the ranch calls him, “cute but naughty,” another notes, “He’s not lazy, he’s smart. Why carry such a heavy load when you can get away with it.”

