Cool Runnings 2? Jamaica Sending Bobsled Team To Winter Olympics

Looks like Cool Runnings is getting a real-life reboot.

For the first time in 24 years, Jamaica is sending a four-man bobsled team to the Winter Olympics next month.

The team has qualified for an Olympic spot for the first time since 1998. In fact, Jamaica qualified for three events – Four-man, two-man, and women’s monobob.

The original 1988 Jamaican bobsled team became a global sensation, inspiring the 1993 John Candy movie Cool Runnings.

The Winter Games are set to begin on February 4th in Beijing.

