Winter Olympics: NBC Sports Announcers Skipping China, Will Call Games From Connecticut Instead

With just 15 days until the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, NBC Sports is making some major changes due to COVID-19 concerns.

NBC announcers will not be heading to China — instead, they will be calling events from here in the U.S.

That includes figure skating, Alpine skiing, and snowboarding.

Greg Hughes with NBC Sports said they’ll still have a large presence “on the ground” in Beijing, but plans are “evolving by the day.”

NBC Sports said it will not be sending any announcing teams to this year's Olympics games, set to take place in Beijing in less than 2 weeks, citing "COVID concerns."https://t.co/FQV3LChTFg — NPR (@NPR) January 20, 2022

NBC also kept most of its team at home for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

