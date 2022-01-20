U.S. Census Bureau Calculates How Many Americans Stopped Working Due To Omicron Disruptions

Shutterstock

How big a toll has omicron had on the economy?

The U.S. Census Bureau has some early answers.

From December 29 to January 10, more than 14 million Americans did not work at some point because they had COVID, were caring for someone with COVID, or had to stay home with a child whose school or daycare closed.

Another 3.2 million people reportedly stopped working at some point over the nearly two-week span because they were “concerned about getting or spreading coronavirus.”

#News @uscensusbureau calculates exactly how many Americans stopped working due to omicron disruptions https://t.co/mtaDELPciO — U.S. Commerce Dept. (@CommerceGov) January 20, 2022

And nearly 7 million people stopped working because they were furloughed or laid off, their employer closed temporarily, or their employer went out of business entirely because of COVID.

