Los Angeles Zoo Raises More Than $70K in Honor of Betty White

A LOT of people took the Betty White Challenge on Monday.

According to Today, many rescue organizations have been reporting the number of donations received on the late star’s birthday.

An animal shelter in Florida claimed they raised $50 thousand from donations.

The Los Angeles Zoo, meanwhile, was a favorite organization of White and announced it raised over $70 thousand dollars!

Did you participate in the Betty White Challenge? Is there an animal organization that you are passionate about?

