Holly Madison Says The Playboy Mansion Was Like A ‘Cult’

Shutterstock

In a recent documentary, Holly Madison opened up about her experience at the Playboy Mansion and described it like a ‘cult’.

Holly said, “The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like looking back on it is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as like this really good guy.”

She continued, “And you started to feel like, ‘Oh, he’s not what they say in the media, he’s just a nice man.”

Holly added, “It was so easy to get isolated from the outside world there. You had a 9 o’clock curfew. You were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren’t really allowed to leave unless it was like a family holiday.”

The docuseries will dig deeper into Hugh Hefner and expose his legacy through exclusive interviews.

The docuseries called “Secrets of Playboy will be out on January 24 on A&E.

