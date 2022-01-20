TV Reporter Keeps Going After Getting Hit By A Car During Live Shot

Shutterstock

A TV news reporter in West Virginia showed true devotion to her job – continuing with her report despite getting hit by a car. Hit by a car!

Tori Yorgey of WSAZ-TV in Charleston was reporting on a water main break when a vehicle collided with her live on the air.

Yorgey was rattled, but didn’t miss a beat – informing viewers “I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay… that’s live TV for you”.

Yorgey finished her live shot, mentioning that she was once hit by a car “just like that” in college, and adding “You know, it’s my last week on the job, so I’d think that would happen.”

West Virginia reporter hit by car on live tv — and continues reporting https://t.co/vXLth1kPwg pic.twitter.com/Npg5SRJQSL — New York Post (@nypost) January 20, 2022

What would you have done in that situation? Should the station offer her a raise to stay?