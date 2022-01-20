M&Ms Characters Getting More ‘Inclusive’ Redesign

Shutterstock

The M&Ms characters are getting a more ‘inclusive’ redesign, according to parent company Mars Incorporated.

The company says the walking, talking candies will have “more nuanced personalities”, and undergo changes like arms and legs that match their shell color, changes in footwear, and dropping ‘Mr.’ and ‘Ms.’ to move focus away from gender.

The goal, according to Mars, is a “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive.”

M&M characters are getting new designs as part of company's campaign to be “more inclusive.” Internet reactions: https://t.co/mDASJii6IL pic.twitter.com/lyu55lRoTN — Complex (@Complex) January 20, 2022

How would you redesign the M&Ms characters? Will the change accomplish their goal?