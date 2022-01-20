19-Year-Old Fight Over Loud Toilet Comes to an End

Shutterstock

After 19 years of court battles, a dispute over a loud toilet has finally been resolved.

The lengthy court skirmish first began in 2003, when a couple in La Spezia, Italy filed a lawsuit against their neighbors, claiming their toilet was too loud — adding it woke them up every time their neighbors had to do their business in the middle of the night, court paperwork reveals.

After nearly two decades of legal wrangling, a judge on Thursday ruled in favor of the litigants, saying their quality of life had been disrupted by the noisy toilet, according to documents. The owners have been ordered to remove the toilet and pay their neighbors about $10,700, a rep for the court reveals.

