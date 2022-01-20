‘The Batman’ Is Nearly 3 Hours Long

Shutterstock

If you plan on watching The Batman in theaters make sure you use the bathroom first, it’s going to be a long one.

Variety is reporting that the film will have a runtime of 2 hours and 47 minutes, and that’s not including the credits!

It may seem long, but when you think about other films like The Dark Knight was only 165 minutes, and Avengers: Endgame which was 181 minutes it’s not that long.

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as The Caped Crusader hits theaters on March 4.

Do you think this is too long? What comic book movie was longer than The Batman?