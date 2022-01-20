FBI Issues Warning about QR Code Scam

Shutterstock

Apparently, using QR codes at restaurants and businesses doesn’t just make life easier for consumers; they also make it easier for thieves who are after your money.

That’s the word from the FBI, which is warning U.S. residents to watch out for bogus QR codes that direct cell phones to malicious websites that either steal data or hijack payments. The warning comes after police in Austin, Texas found more than two dozen bogus QR codes, taped over the real ones, at city parking stations.

“People attempting to pay for parking using those QR codes may have been directed to a fraudulent website and submitted payment to a fraudulent vendor,” reads a statement released by the Austin Police Department.

