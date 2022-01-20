Study: No Amount of Alcohol is Good for the Heart

Shutterstock

Forget what you’ve heard in the past; a new study has found that no amount of alcohol is good for your heart.

The study, released Thursday by the World Health Federation, found “there is no level of alcohol consumption that is safe for health,” says WHF Chair Beatriz Champagne. According to the report, “Over the past several decades the prevalence of cardiovascular disease has nearly doubled, and alcohol has played a major role in the incidence of much of it.” In 2019, nearly 2.4 million people died from alcohol-related causes, the study reveals.

The study calls into question a number of previous reports that claimed that consuming a small amount of alcohol every day is actually good for the heart. “At the World Heart Federation, we decided that it was imperative that we speak up about alcohol and the damages to health, as well as the social and economic harms,” Champagne says. “Because there is an impression in the population in general, and even among health care professionals, that it is good for the heart.”

