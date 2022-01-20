Ford Recalls 200K Vehicles

Shutterstock

Ford has announced a recall of more than 200,000 vehicles in the United States because of an issue with their brake lights.

According to a company spokesman, the brake lights on Fusions and Lincolns made in 2014 and 2015 can malfunction and remain lit after the driver stops applying the brakes. Even worse, the vehicles can shift out of “park” by themselves, according to Ford. The issue also affects some 2015 Mustangs, the company reports.

The affected vehicles were sold in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Hawaii, per Ford. To have the problem fixed, bring your vehicle to the closest Ford dealership, according to the manufacturer.

