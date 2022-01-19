Missouri Highway Patrol Mistakenly Sends Out Batman-Themed Alert

Missouri residents got an unusual alert sent to their phones on Tuesday.

The State Highway Patrol sent out an ‘Emergency Alert’ for Gotham City, MO – about a ‘Purple/Green 1978 Dodge 3700GT’.

Gotham City, of course, is the home of Batman – and the car is the one driven by The Joker’s henchmen in the 1989 Batman movie.

Highway patrol blasts out 'Batman' cell phone alert by mistakehttps://t.co/aZpLC5WKQl — CNN France (@CNNFrancePR) January 19, 2022

Turns out the message was sent by accident during a test of the state’s Blue Alert system and wasn’t meant to go out to the public. A few minutes later, a second alert was sent retracting the original message.

