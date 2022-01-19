Here Is Everything Coming And Leaving On Netflix In February

Beat those winter blues and stay warm indoors with everything coming to Netflix this February.
Some oldies but goodie movies coming include “Anaconda” starring J-Lo, “The Addams Family” starring Angelia Houston, “Batman Begins” “Despicable Me 2,” cult classic “Donnie Brasco” starring Johnny Depp, and a fan favorite “The Hangover” starring Bradley Cooper.
The Netflix original “Love Is Blind” is back for a second season and Tyler Perry is bringing back Medea in “Tyler Perry’s A Medea Homecoming.”
Titles leaving Netflix next month include, “Grown Ups,” “The Darkest Hour,” “Fool’s Gold,” “Mars Attacks!” “Something Borrowed,” and “Step Brothers”
2/1
- My Best Friend Anne Frank — NETFLIX FILM
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Raising Dion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Addams Family (1991)
- Anaconda
- Batman Begins
- The Book of Eli
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Countdown
- The Dark Knight
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- The Devil’s Advocate
- Donnie Brasco
- The Exorcist
- The Foreigner
- The Hangover
- Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
- The Last Samurai
- The Lucky One
- The Negotiator
- The New Guy
- New Year’s Eve
- The One
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- The Other Guys
- Patsy & Loretta
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Warrior
- Watchmen
2/2/22
- Dark Desire: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Tinder Swindler — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
2/3/22
- Finding Ola — NETFLIX SERIES
- Kid Cosmic: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Murderville — NETFLIX SERIES
2/4/22
- Looop Lapeta — NETFLIX FILM
- Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Through My Window — NETFLIX FILM
2/8/22
- Child of Kamiari Month — NETFLIX ANIME
- Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
- Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? — NETFLIX COMEDY
2/9/22
- Catching Killers: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Disenchantment: Part 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Ideias à Venda — NETFLIX SERIES
- Only Jokes Allowed — NETFLIX COMEDY
- The Privilege — NETFLIX FILM
2/10/22
- Into the Wind — NETFLIX FILM
- St. Vincent
- Until Life Do Us Part — NETFLIX SERIES
2/11/22
- Anne+: The Film — NETFLIX FILM
- Love Tactics — NETFLIX FILM
- Bigbug — NETFLIX FILM
- Inventing Anna — NETFLIX SERIES
- Love and Leashes — NETFLIX FILM
- Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
- Tall Girl 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Toy Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
2/12/22
- Forecasting Love and Weather — NETFLIX SERIES
- Twenty Five Twenty One — NETFLIX SERIES
2/14/22
- Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fishbowl Wives — NETFLIX SERIES
2/15/22
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
- Ridley Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
2/16/22
- Blackhat
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
- Secrets of Summer — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Swap Shop: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
2/17/22
- Erax — NETFLIX FILM
- Fistful of Vengeance — NETFLIX FILM
- Forgive Us Our Trespasses — NETFLIX FILM
- Heart Shot — NETFLIX FILM
- Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — NETFLIX SERIES
2/18/22
- The Cuphead Show! — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
- Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — NETFLIX FILM
- Space Force: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre — NETFLIX FILM
2/20/22
- Don’t Kill Me — NETFLIX FILM
2/21/22
- Halloween (2007)
2/22/22
- Cat Burglar — NETFLIX SERIES
- Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
- RACE: Bubba Wallace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
2/23/22
- Worst Roommate Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- UFO — NETFLIX FILM
2/24/22
- Karma’s World Music Videos — NETFLIX FAMILY
2/25/22
- Back to 15 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
- Merlí. Sapere Aude — NETFLIX SERIES
- Restless — NETFLIX FILM
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — NETFLIX FILM
- Vikings: Valhalla — NETFLIX SERIES
2/28/22
- My Wonderful Life — NETFLIX FILM
- Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3
