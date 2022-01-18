Shutterstock

Since its launch five years ago, Xbox Game Pass has grown into one of the most recognizable subscription services in the gaming industry.

And it has the numbers to back it up.

Xbox Game Pass just officially surpassed 25 million subscribers.

The monthly subscription features a huge library of games across both Xbox and PC with many new games coming to Xbox Game Pass as soon as their release dates.

Xbox Game Pass Hits Massive Subscriber Milestone – https://t.co/wx1XyDgi8e pic.twitter.com/OY1VnFQqio — Game Rant (@GameRant) January 19, 2022

The subscriber milestone was revealed alongside Tuesday’s announcement of Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard. Maybe we will actually get a release date for Diablo 4 that will be sometime within this century.

