‘Nightmare Alley’ Coming to Hulu and HBO Max

Shutterstock

The Guillermo del Toro film Nightmare Alley is coming to Hulu and HBO Max in February.

News of the move to the two streaming platforms is a surprise as the company Searchlight Pictures produced the film and is owned by Fox who was bought by Disney a few years ago.

Alley, an ode to the noir films of old, did well at the box office and stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Ron Perlman, and more.

If you haven’t seen the film yet, it hits Hulu and HBO Max on February 1.

Have you seen Nightmare Alley yet? Do you think films should be released in theaters and streaming at the same time?