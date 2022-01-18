YouTube Pushing Back on Original Programming

Shutterstock

The folks over at YouTube have decided to push back from its original idea of providing original programming.

Six years ago YouTube had plans to take on Amazon, Hulu, and other streamers, but now the company is changing its plans to focus on its Black Voices and YouTube Kids Funds.

Despite garnering 2 billion monthly users the company has failed to become an original programming destination for viewers.

As part of the changes, the head of originals, Susanne Daniels, will be resigning effective March 1.

