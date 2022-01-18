Here’s How Much Iron Man’s House Would Really Cost

Shutterstock

If you’re a fan of Iron Man aka Tony Stark, you know that he’s paid and he has the house to prove it, but how much do you think his superhero digs actually costs?

He lost his house at 10880 Malibu Point, which is a real location, in Iron Man 3 after sending out a challenge to The Mandarin.

The real estate site Movoto.com estimated the home to be worth around $117 million and would cost someone about $10 million a year to keep things running.

Oh, and property taxes, would hit your account for around $905,956.

