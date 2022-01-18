Driver Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Crash Involving Tesla On Autopilot

Shutterstock

A California driver is facing vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with a 2019 fatal crash by a Tesla that was on Autopilot.

27-year-old Kevin Riad was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it ran a red light and struck another car, killing two people.

It’s believed to be the first case of a person being charged with a felony for a crash involving an automated driving system. Riad is pleading not guilty.

The NHTSA says drivers of autonomous vehicles need to remain focused on the road with their hands on the wheel. There have been at least 26 crashes and 11 deaths involving self-driving Tesla vehicles since 2016.

L.A. County prosecutors have filed manslaughter charges against the driver of a Tesla on autopilot who killed 2 people in a crash in Gardena in 2019. It's believed to be the first such charges in the nation. https://t.co/0OUTRRdFrx — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) January 18, 2022

Have you ever ridden in a self-driving car? Do you trust them?