Corey O’Brien Concert and Event Calendar | Week of July 12th

•DJ Shadow at The Complex

An originator and full-on original DJ Shadow (Joshua Paul Davis) is showing up at The Complex and with a record collection of over 60,000 albums, he’ll have plenty to say without saying anything. I highly recommend this outing.

•Donny and Marie at Sandy Amphitheatre

Utah’s own Village of the Damned, damned super-talents are taking a break from their Vegas residency at The Flamingo to hang out with the Sandonians for a night of wholesome fun…like Wonder Bread with the crusts lasered off.

•All Time Low at The Complex

All Time Low’s Young Renegades Tour is bringing along SWMRS, Waterparks, and The Wrecks. I am not the biggest All Time Low fan but with The Wrecks and SWMRS on the bill, the ticket price is certainly worth admission.





•Joe Rogan at Wiseguys

One of the biggest podcasts in the world – with an average of 30 million downloads per month, it’s no wonder Joe Rogan sold out in mere minutes after tickets went on sale for these shows at Wiseguys. If you want to go, you’ll have to pay with tickets going as much as $150 each on classifieds. (note: this is a stand-up show, not a podcast taping)

•7th Annual Halloween in Summer Festival in Magna

Does this count as cosplay or just a chance to re-up your candy stash? Taking place on Magna’s Main Street there’s lots going on. We’ll once again have a slew of vampires, jack-o-lanterns, witches, bats, ghosts and other wonderful spooks. We’ll have nearly 150 booths all along Magna Main and down 8950 West. There will be Artists, Prop Makers, Creators, Haunters, Tarot, Paranormal Investigators, Crafters, Witches, Illustrators, Zombie Hunters, Goth Culture, Cosplayers, Makeup Artists, and More! Don’t forget to stop by “The Little Monsters Area” in the parking lot of the Webster Center on the corner of Magna Main and 8950 West. Our entertainment on the main stage has also increased once again thanks to our Main Stage Sponsor, Jerry Seiner North Salt Lake, a Cosplay Contest with Salt Lake Comic Con as our Presenting Sponsor (at the Senior Center), and a kids activity at the Library. There will be a carnival (Town and Country Shows) as part of the “Little Monsters Area” in The Webster Center parking lot, a variety of food, the Boo-Dacious Beer Garden sponsored by Coors Light with second stage entertainment at The Filling Station (The Power Plant), “Scaryoke Under the Scream Tent” at The Copper Miner Saloon sponsored by Bud Light, and All Ages Trick-or-Treating (5-7pm). And that night, we’re hosting our “Costumed Spooktacular Shindig” sponsored by Coors Light inside the Filling Station [21+ w/ID ~ NO cover] with more live entertainment by Bludgeon Muffin, costume contest with a VIP Pass to 2017 Comic Con as part of the Grand Prize, tons of giveaways, free Ghoulish Gourmet courtesy of Nonna’s Pizzeria (for as long as it lasts), and of course cold refreshing drinks to celebrate a successful event!

•Chris Brown at The Gallivan Center

It’s his first Utah performance ever and even with the controversy surrounding his personal life, there’s no denying his talent on stage. Also performing: Kid Ink, Ayo and Teo, and Amine.

•Farmer’s Market Friends of the City Library Used Book Sale at Pioneer Park

Join the Friends of the Salt Lake City Public Library & The Library Store for our annual Used Book Sale at the Downtown SLC Farmers Market! Hundreds of books, DVDs, and children’s materials to choose from —all at bargain prices! Runs from 8am to 2pm! Get there early for best selection. If you see a copy of “All The Kings Men”, snag it for me. Thanks!

•Run for Refugees 5k at Liberty Park

Join us for the 5th annual 5k Fun Run/Walk for Refugees, the kick-off event for World Refugee Day Utah. For 60 years, the ethnic minorities of Burma have suffered under one of the most brutal military regimes in our world. Millions of people have been impacted. 100% of the proceeds of this run support refugee education. For every 4 runners, a scholarship will be provided to a refugee child from Burma to safely attend school at Child Development Center in Thailand. You can also sponsor a child directly by donating to:http://burmamission.org/ CDC.php

•Utah State Monopoly Championship at Megaplex Theater Jordan Commons

It all starts with a knife fight to find out who gets to be the car. Once that’s all been sorted real estate couldn’t get less real, but the stakes are! Doors open at 9:00 am Participants must arrive by 9:30 am. The Tournament begins promptly at 10:00 am. Participants, please register through Event Brite by 11:59 pm July 12th. The tournament is hosted by Utah author, speaker, coach and publisher, Bryan Miller. If you are interested in testing your real estate trading skills, signup now or contact Michele Nell for more information. Admission is free but donations are suggested to benefit 100% of Humanity. Click here to donate. BENEFITS 100% OF HUMANITY, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) private foundation, that is dedicated to making the world work for everyone. The Foundation strives to assist people in being more conscious, loving and fulfilled. We are currently focused on micro-financing with an emphasis on self-sufficiency. The Foundation has established an active Kiva lending team that focuses on recognizing the hard work and entrepreneurial spirits of individuals in developing countries around the world.

•Chicks in Bowls SLC July Meet-up at the 9th & 9th Skate Park

They will have drinks and pizza for everyone who attends, but you have to RSVP and go and do some summer shreddin’ with like-minded ladies! Blades, decks, and skates welcome!

•Manchester United vs. Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium

The rumble in the Rio as RSL takes on world-famous Manchester. Kick off is at 8pm at Rio Tinto Stadium and yes, there are still tickets available!

•Dashboard Confessional, All-American Rejects, and The Maine at Sandy Amphitheatre

Mother-Boy date night, if there ever was one!

•20th Anniversary at Cheers to You

Salt Lake’s best Friday night karaoke bar, Cheers to You, is downtown’s pure bar DNA. There’s always they most amazing cross section of people and regulars. Get there early, you might not know it by looking at the outside, but there will be a line. This place is a church for many of Salt Lake’s libatious!

