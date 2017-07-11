Boner (Round One) for July 11th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: GO GRANNY! GO!

An elderly woman wowing the crowd with her dance moves on the big screen at a Dodgers game ensured viral fame by flashing the camera. Some of the 42,225 spectators at Saturday’s game between the Los Angeles team and the Kansas City Royals posted video clips on social media of the “Rally Granny” getting her boogie on when spotlighted by Dodger Stadium’s dance cam. The elderly woman elicits applause from the crowd with her dance moves, but the approval turns even more enthusiastic — with some audible gasps and laughter — when she ends her dance routine by flashing her bra. The Dodgers went on to win 5-4 in extra innings.

Boner Candidate #2: WHY? WHY DID YOU HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THIS?

A mother-of-three who breastfed her child while having sex was branded ‘disgusting’ by viewers after she defended her decision on This Morning. YouTube star Tasha Maile, from San Diego, California, nursed her youngest child, Love, as she told presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby how she stood by her controversial approach to parenting. ‘The baby is not judging you and thinking “my mum and dad are having sex”,’ she argued. Dozens of outraged viewers took to Twitter to slam the move, branding it ‘sick’ and ‘wrong’. Vlogger explains why she was happy to breastfeed while making love

Boner Candidate#3: HOLY DOWN UNDER SEX PARTY BATMAN

Australian police shot a man dressed as the Joker and a woman dressed as Harley Quinn late Saturday night after being called to the nightclub Inflation where a costumed sex party was taking place. While the Harley Quinn cosplayer merely sustained a non-lethal flesh wound in her leg, her partner was rushed to the Royal Melbourne Hospital where he was initially in critical condition before eventually being stabilized. According to the police, they opened fire on the couple because the man dressed as the Joker allegedly brandished a gun at them. But security for the event said they verified the gun was not real, and witnesses who were attending the “Saints & Sinner Ball” claim the man was not holding it at the time of the shooting.

