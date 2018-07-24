Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of July 25th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

•”Foregniner and Whitesnake at USANA

This show is urgent!

• Big Wild and Jai Wolf at Ogden Amphitheatre

Only 3 more Ogden Twilight shows after tonight. If you haven’t been up to one, you’re really missing out. Tonight DJ, producer, composer, and engineer, Big Wild takes the stage as does New York-based, electronic music producer, Jai Wolf. Should be a great night. Remember, your Ogden Twilight Concert ticket also gets you passage on Front Runner in case driving is your hangup about going.

• Joey Diaz at Wiseguys

You probably know him from The Joe Rogan Experience. His love of storytelling is reflected in each role he takes: whether it is on film or on stage, his passion for entertaining and delighting audiences shines through every performance. This winter, Diaz can next be seen starring as ‘Mikey’ opposite Sylvester Stallone, Robert De Niro, Kevin Hart, and Kim Basinger in the highly anticipated feature film “Grudge Match” Shows through Saturday night!

• Chris Isaak at Red Butte Garden

This is my 22nd time seeing Chris Isaak. It’s sold out…natrually.

• 311 and The Offspring at The Complex

As reliable as the Days of 47′, 311 rolls on through Salt Lake again this summer bring along The Offspring and Gym Class Heroes.

• Seether at The Complex

Part of the “YEAH!” movement, Seether isn’t just a song by Veruca Salt, no, they’re a band we play now and then. You know them from “Broken” and their cover of George Michael’s “Careless Whisper.” 10 Years and The Dead Dead are also on the bill.

• King Niko at Urban Lounge

King Niko has been out of the local scene for a while working on new music and regrouping after their basis took a job in the Pacific Northwest. They’ve just released two new songs produced by Joel Pack and have their kick-off show at Urban Lounge with Andrew Golding and SeasOnSapphire. Solid night of music. Ticket are $10 with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.

• Loveloud 2018 at Rice Eccles Stadium

I remember years ago when I was complaining because I had to go into work on a Sunday to interview some new band called Imagine Dragons. Hey, to be fair, I’ve interviewed lots of bands over the years and you never really know when one is going to shoot the moon. This year’s festival promises to be huge with “Believer” finally released on HBO and a change of venue. This year’s festival features Imagine Dragons only Utah performance of the year, Tyler Glenn, Zedd, Mike Shinoda, Grace Vanderwaal, Vagabon, A.W., and more. Host by Cameron Esposito.

• Blues, Brews, and BBQ at Snowbasin

Join us on the lawn at Earl’s Lodge on Sunday, July 29 for the Blues, Brews & BBQ Concert Series with The Ballroom Thieves, Old Salt Union and TBAl! Bring the family to Snowbasin Resort for award-winning BBQ, family-friendly activities and free live music for all ages! This week music featured by Michelle Moonshine Trio, Old Salt Union, and The Ballroom Thieves.

•The Psychedelic Furs, X, The Fixx at The Complex

All your favorite bands you hear on X96 HD-2, X96 Classic can be seen and heard at The Complex.

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…C