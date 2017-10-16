Corey O’Brien Concert and Event Calendar | Week of October 18th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Phantom of the Opera at Edison Street Events

Enjoy the classic accompanied by live organs at a place that is one of a kind place. Make reservations by calling 801-585-9265.

•Huey Lewis and the News at the Eccles

He’s got a new drug…

•8th Annual Halloween Film Fest at Brewvies

“Hocus Pocus” and “Army of Darkness” be featured in this double-feature along with a Costume Contest, Trick or Treating, Food Specials, $3 Craft Beers, $3 Irish Whiskey, a Full Bar and FREE PRIZES from Bohemian Brewery, Topgolf, Urban Lounge and Metro Music Hall!!

•Yellawolf at The Complex

I’m not a fan because he came off like a prick when he came in for an X96 Lounge X, but that’s just me. That might be why you like this cross between Everlast and Ted Nugent.

•Tim Allen at Eccles Theatre

A standup and TV icon, Tim Allen performs at Eccles Theatre. Allen can next be seen starring in Netflix’s new dark comedy film “El Camino Christmas”. The film is expected to be released later this year around Christmas. He will also be reprising his role as Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story 4” set for release in 2019.

•Utah State Official Day of the Dead

2016 Gary Herbert, governor of the state of Utah, signed the proclamation and recognized November 1 and 2 Day of the Dead cultural event, Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. The capital of Utah, Salt Lake City state level mayor Jackie Biskupski also signed a proclamation recognizing Day of the Dead cultural importance of this celebration.

•The Exorcist in a Church

The power of Junior Mints compels you. Witness the triumph against evil covered in split pea soup in a church, as it was meant to be watched along with fellow heathens. Treats from the lord above and treats from the devil below will be available. Costumes encouraged. Proceeds support creativity in mental health in Utah. Located at 370 South and 300 East.

•A History of Comics at Watchtower Café

If you haven’t taken the time to read “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay” then you should attend this event. Prizes to be won as well!

•KMFDM at Metro Music Hall

Those industrialists of 90’s German shuffle-dancing (that’s where you hold your drink and shuffle your free around while staring at the ground.

•Authority Zero at Elevate

Taking time out of hosting the EDM crowd, Elevate is hosting punk greats Authority Zero because all blinkly lights and no guitars make bars a dull bar…or something like that.

