Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar for the Week of June 7th

•Salt City Sounds Concert Series feat. Lil Jon

Kicking off the 2017 Salt City Sounds Concert Series (a FREE series of shows every Wednesday in June) is Lil Jon at The Gallivan Center. Doors are at 6 pm. It’s an all ages show, but there is a full bar area for those 21 and over.

•OK GO at Ogden Twilight

The reinventors of the music videos are making a live appearance at Ogden Twilight at The Ogden Amphitheater. They will be joined by Dan Deacon and X96 Live and Local band Mojave Nomads. Remember, you can use your ticket as a UTA pass, so you have no excuse to miss this if you’re not an Ogdenite!

•Milky Chance at The Depot

Catchy German band, Milky Chance hit up The Depot, touring in support of their new album, “Blossom.”





•New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul at Maverik Center

Oh dear god!

•Fuel with Marcy Playground

Because you asked for it…well, you ask to keep hearing their music on X96, so you want to go to this show. It’s happening, Fuel and Marcy Playground (St. Joe on the Schoolbus still makes it into a lot of my personal playlists) are performing at The Royal, which means this is a 21 and over show.

•2017 Utah Scotish Festival at Utah State Fairpark

Are you happy to see me or is that a caber in your pocket? With one more day of heart-thumping competitions and foot-tapping entertainment, the 2017 Utah Scottish Festival is set to be our best festival yet! Festival Hours are: Friday, June 9th 5 pm – 9 pm, Saturday, June 10th 9 am – 9 pm, Sunday, June 11th 9 am – 5 pm. This year’s entertainment will feature festival favorites Men of Worth, Molly’s Revenge, & the Wicked Tinkers! All three will be featured in the concert on Friday night. The festival will also feature piping competitions, dancing competitions, and heavy athletics. We will have clans, vendors, and children’s activities.

•David Blaine at Dejoria Center

You’ve seen him freak out Harrison Ford and Dave Chappelle with his magic and his measured temperament. Now he will freak you, too. Watch this video, try not to throw up and then go buy your tickets.

•Emery at In the Venue

Emo fans, rejoice and get your emotion angst out with Emery.

•Nikki Glaser at Wiseguys

Glaser can be seen as creator, executive producer, and star of the new Comedy Central series Not Safe with Nikki Glaser. The series features some of comedy’s funniest people joke, learn, and share their personal stories about sex, relationships, and other taboo topics. This is Comedy Central’s first series to be introduced and developed across multiple social platforms, including a companion Snapchat original series, “Quickie with Nikki.” Previously, Glaser could be seen as the co-host of the MTV late-night talk show Nikki and Sara LIVE and co-hosted the popular podcast You Had To Be There. She has also made memorable appearances on Comedy Central’s @midnight and Inside Amy Schumer. You can catch Nikki at Wiseguys at The Gateway today and tomorrow.

•9th Annual Brewfest at Snowbird

The perfect Father’s Day adventure. Head up to Snowbird with your pop. Live music, food stations, crafters/vendors TWENTY-SIX local and national breweries sampling 3-5 of their finest brews. Admission is FREE! Also, this thing gets packed, so carpool. Parking will cost $5. Goes through Sunday.

Your summer just got a lot tastier. Intruding the all-new @wasatchbeers x @snowbird session IPA. 4% alcohol by volume, 100% awesome. pic.twitter.com/EQOuFbAJC9 — Snowbird (@Snowbird) June 1, 2017

•Bike Prom 2017

Bike Prom is back and bigger than ever! We’re partying at Gallivan Plaza this year, with a pre-prom ride starting at Pioneer Park. Don your fanciest prom duds, grab a date (or group or come solo!) and join a thousand friendly riders on a slow ride around SLC streets and party afterward! The Ride starts at 6 pm at Pioneer Park (along 400 West) and ends up at the Gallivan at 8 pm to get the party started. Music provided by Panthermilk. Professional prom portraits by Anna Day. Beer, wine, and cocktails available and a Food Truck Roundup all night. Drawing and silent auction items provided by a host of partners and sponsors, and there will be games for the whole family! Early tickets start at $25. There is no need to purchase a ticket for the Prom Ride–everyone is welcome! Come down and party with the Bicycle Collective afterward and show your support for your favorite bike building nonprofit!

•Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot at Sandy Amphitheater

Iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and 3-time Grammy-award-winner BRIAN SETZER is a “Musician’s Musician” credited with continually taking chances with innovative and daring musical styles. Setzer is widely credited for taking two forgotten genres, rockabilly and swing, adding his own blend of gunpowder and rockin’ style, and completely reinventing and single-handedly resurrecting them in the process. Along the way, he has scored chart-topping hits, sold 13 million records and received the Orville H. Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award throughout his decorated career as founder/leader of the Stray Cats, his 19-piece Brian Setzer Orchestra, and as a solo artist. He is consistently cited as one of the world’s greatest living guitarists and has a best-selling, extensive line of elite Gretsch signature model guitars bearing his name. BRIAN appeared in the 1987 film, La Bamba, portraying rockabilly pioneer Eddie Cochran. In 2002, BRIAN earned the privilege of being one of the few musicians to be animated in an episode of “The Simpsons.” That same year, SETZER was personally requested to induct Chet Atkins into the 17th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. SETZER had the honor of being invited in 2006 to perform at the White House for the President of the United States. In 2014, SETZER received the distinct honor of being asked by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. to donate a replica of his original 1959 Gretsch 6120 “Stray Cat” guitar, joining an elite collection of iconic treasures at the museum.

•6th Annual Holi Festival of Colors at Krishna Temple in Salt Lake

Apparently, this is happing somewhere in Utah every weekend at this point. If you like colored chalk, you’re going to have a great year.

•The Dirty Dash at Soldier Hollow

This is the race your mother warned you about. The Dirty Dash is a mud run obstacle course where a military boot camp meets your inner five-year-old’s fantasy and subsequently, converts boy to man and then man to swine. All you’ll need is a complete lack of shame to wallow in pits of mud and a smile to show through at the end! Everyone is invited to participate or watch from the sidelines, and when you tell all your friends about the madness, make sure use the hashtag #DirtyDash!

•Electric Six at Urban Lounge

Full of swagger and righteousness, Detroit’s Electric Six return to Salt Lake. You need a Sunday night dance party, you’ve got a Sunday night dance party!

•Urban Flea Market

One man’s trash is another man’s antique or art. See what treasures you can find from 9 am to 3 pm, right downtown at 600 S and Main

•City Weekly’s 3rd Annual Pizza Party

It’s the most perfect food and should really be celebrated more. City Weekly is throwing. Enjoy pizza from all over the place and vote on your favorite. Proceeds will benefit the Bboy Federation to help grow the local hip hop community in Salt Lake and help local youth develop their skills. Hip Hop and pizza! That’s America.

effortless grace A post shared by 🦇 reagan 🦇 (@moth.mom) on Apr 23, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

•Blues, Brews, BBQ at Snowbasin

If you don’t think that pizza is the perfect food, head up for some fresh air and BBQ along with music from Big Sam’s Funk Nation, Satsang, and The Sextones. Gates open at noon. Dogs are allowed in the music venue, but they must be on a leash at all times, and they must stay on the grassy areas. Dogs are never allowed in the lodges or on the patio, with the exception of service dogs. Umbrellas, shade tents and chairs are allowed, but please be courteous of other guests. If you have a tent or umbrella, please set it up near the back of the venue and do not block other’s views. Low chairs welcome towards the front (cannot fit a basketball underneath) but if you have higher chairs, please move towards the back.

We are excited to announce our 5th Anniversary Blues, Brews and BBQ Sunday Concert Series for this upcoming summer! The first show starts Sunday, June 11…until then enjoy our Spotify playlist of what’s to come. Link in bio ☝️ #snowbasinresort #snowbasinbbbbq A post shared by Snowbasin Resort (@snowbasinresort) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

•Collective Soul at Sandy Amphitheatre

Shine, just shine. Collective Soul has certainly been a part of X96’s playlist since the mid 90’s, so relive that time you made out with that one person while listening to “The World I Know.” They are support of their new album, See What You Started By Continuing.

•Alice Cooper at USANA Amphitheatre

Where would bands like Slipknot or Marilyn Manson be if Alice Cooper had never existed? Well, they may have happened, but we’ll never know. Enjoy the rich pageantry of a master.

