X96 I.P.O. | June 4, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Arcade Fire “Everything Now”
  • Lorde “Perfect Places”
  • Bleeker “Where’s Your Money”
  • Foo Fighters “Run”
  • Catfish and the Bottlemen “Twice”
  • Alt-J “In Cold Blood”
  • Incubus “State of the Art”
  • The National “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”
  • Linkin Park “Invisible”
  • Blink-182 “Home is Such a Lonely Place”
  • Imagein Dragons “Whatever It Takes”
  • K. Flay “High Enough”
  • LCD Soundsystem “Call the Police”

