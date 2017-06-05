X96 I.P.O. | June 4, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Arcade Fire “Everything Now”
- Lorde “Perfect Places”
- Bleeker “Where’s Your Money”
- Foo Fighters “Run”
- Catfish and the Bottlemen “Twice”
- Alt-J “In Cold Blood”
- Incubus “State of the Art”
- The National “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”
- Linkin Park “Invisible”
- Blink-182 “Home is Such a Lonely Place”
- Imagein Dragons “Whatever It Takes”
- K. Flay “High Enough”
- LCD Soundsystem “Call the Police”
