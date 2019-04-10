Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of April 10th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Salt Lake Bees!

Sure, it’s a bit cold out today, but the hot dogs will be hot. Last night’s game was postponed, but you ‘ve got a double-header on your hands tonight! Bonus! Now, PLAY BALL!

• Jackyl at The Royal

Remember 90s hair metal? Yeah, me too. Remember Jackyl? Me either, really until I dug up this gem and I have no doubt this show is Gina Barberi approved.

• 90’s House Party at Quarters

Compete in a Simon competition and take pictures in a photo booth. Oh…and get a beverage.

• Fitcon at the Salt Palace Convention Center

We could all use a little motivation, inspiration, and maybe a bit of shame to get into shape. Utah’s biggest fitness expo ever and it’s not just getting swoll and hot bods to gawk at (don’t though…it makes people think you’re creepy), but there are over 30 competitions going on, including ping pong. Fitcon goes through Saturday.

• Cat-Chella at Best Friends Animal Society

Working on becoming the neighborhood cat lady? Well, find those friends at Best Friends Animal Society. They are waving adoption fees on adult cats through April 21st.

• Record Store Day

A fine day for special new releases, unique releases, re-releases, and fine rock n’ roll artifacts. Record Store Day 2019 is a great time to get back in touch with our few remaining proper record stores and your love of music in its physical form. Here’s a list of Utah record stores that will be participating in Record Store Day.

• Scream Break at Nightmare on 13th

Can’t wait until Halloween? In love with the opposite of Christmas? Well, celebrate April the 13th with Nightmare on 13th for one night only.

• Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando at Rio Tinto Stadium

It’s RSL’s only home game this month and you need to get to the RioT!

• Urban Flea Market at The Gateway

One man’s antique is another lady’s centerpiece. Wander around for treasure at the Urban Flea Market and catch it on the second Sunday of every month.

