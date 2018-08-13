Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of August 15th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Potty Mouth Pottery at Color Me Mine

No kids allowed! This an adult-only pottery jam. They’ll provide snacks, you BYOB. They’ll have a lot of sassy art that they’ll teach you to use like a pro. Color Me Mine is at 1400 S Foothill.

• Moshe Kasher at Wiseguys

Actor/Comedian/Writer Moshe Kasher has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand and highly regarded talents. He is the author of the 2012 memoir Kasher in the Rye: The True Tale of a White Boy from Oakland Who Became a Drug Addict, Criminal, Mental Patient, and Then Turned 16. This year Moshe and his wife Natasha Leggero debuted a three-part comedy special for Netflix, “The Honeymoon Stand-Up Special.”

• Utah Beer Festival at Utah State Fair Park

Beer, beer, beer, and some music! The Utah Beer Festival reaches its 9th year with 200+ fantastic breweries (local and not) on hand including Bohemian, Red Tock, Bonneville Brewing, Kiitos and a whole lot more. There will also be live music, karaoke, and games! Runs through Sunday.

• Oktoberfest at Snowbird

Well, it seems like a great weekend to be a beer lover (you should be a designated driver lover, too), as Snowbird kicks off its Oktoberfest celebration. Admission is free of course. As always, there will be live music and food to purchase. Enjoying a tram ride is always a good way to look forward to riding down the mountains when the snow starts falling. Oktoberfest will run weekends from August 18th through October 20th! BONUS for opening weekend! Don’t miss the beard on mustache competition today!

•Slayer at USANA

Founded in 1981. 2 of the original 4 still slaying it!

•Vegan BBQ and Potluck at Liberty Park

Grill legumes and veg! Why not? Bring a dish to share, maybe some veggie dogs/burgers to grill up, and something to drink for yourself and/or to share. Please make sure everything you bring is 100% vegan, and if possible have a list of ingredients for your dish for those with allergies. They’ll be games and activities. Just a fine way to spend a summer day. The fun and food start at noon.

•Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, and The Cult at USANA

3 bands that helped build X96. This could be a Big Ass Show from 1996. Come time travel with us!

