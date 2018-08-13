Google Is Tracking Your Movement

Big Shocker!

This is bad news if you are paranoid about technology. An Associated Press investigation found that even if you tell Google not to track your movements on your iPhone or Android, they will anyway. The report finds even with Google’s promise not to store your location history with your function turned off, some of their apps store time-stamped data of where you’ve been. Google responded to the investigation saying, “We provide clear descriptions of these tools, and robust controls so people can turn them on or off, and delete their histories at any time.”