Boner of the Day for September 30th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: WE’LL SEE WHO IS COMMITED TO THE TRUTH.

Rep. Steve Christiansen and Rep. Phil Lyman are two of 41 legislators nationwide who are part of an “election integrity caucus” formed by Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers. This caucus was formed as part of an effort calling for a “nationwide audit” and “decertification” of the 2020 election.

via SLTrib

Boner Candidate #2: THE BURDEN OF BEING BLACK AT GOOGLE.

Angel Onuoha, a Google employee in California, was riding his bike around the Google campus when he was stopped by security because they didn’t believe he was an employee.

Boner Candidate #3: DOG IS CLOSING IN.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been searching for Brian Laundrie with his team and feels that he is close to finding Laundrie alive.

via TMZ

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: THE TATTOO ON THE END OF HIS NOSE IS SPECIAL TOO.

Tobias Steven Cohner Fuller is wanted in Georgia in connection with an arson, aggravated assault and cruelty to children investigation. Police are hoping that the unique tattoos on his face will help lead to his arrest.

Boner Candidate #2: THE COS IS ROOTIN’ FOR YA ROBERT…THE COS IS ON YOUR SIDE.

According to his spokesman, Bill Cosby believes that R. Kelly “got railroaded” in his trial that was just completed. Cosby also feels that Kelly “was screwed” and that “he wasn’t going to catch a break” during his trial.

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #3: I’M HERE!

Beyhan Mutlu, a Turkish man, had been drinking wine with his friends when he wandered into the woods, and after a few hours a rescue team was called to search for him. Without realizing it Mutlu joined the team of people that were looking for him.