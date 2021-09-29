Johnny Ramone’s Guitar Fetches $937K at Auction

A guitar played by Johnny Ramone on every Ramones album has been auctioned off for a staggering $937,000.

The 1965 Mosrite Ventures II was also played by the guitarist at every live Ramones show — an estimated 1,985, says guitar historian Chris Lamy. As a result, it was pretty beat up when it was sold earlier this week, says Bobby Livingston, vice president of RR Auction.

“The consignor was thrilled with the results and is very happy that the guitar is in the hands of someone who will curate Johnny Ramone’s Mosrite for future generations to enjoy,” Lamy says.

