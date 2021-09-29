3 Doors Down Cancel Shows At Venues That Require Proof Of Vaccination

3 Doors Down are cancelling shows at venues that require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

Two shows – Oct. 7th in Raleigh, NC and Oct. 9th in Atlanta, GA – have been cancelled so far. Another show, Oct. 16th in West Palm Beach, FL, will be changing venues.

The band didn’t address the vaccination issue specifically, but said it was cancelling the shows “due to new regulations put in place since the announcement of these shows”.

The band is currently on a 20th-anniversary tour for their 2000 album The Better Life.

3 Doors Down cancel concerts that require COVID vaccination: https://t.co/K1iz3FeTpi — Loudwire (@Loudwire) September 29, 2021

Do you agree with requiring vaccination or a negative test to attend a concert?