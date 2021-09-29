‘Lost’ David Bowie Album Will Be Included In New Box Set

A fabled ‘lost’ David Bowie album will finally be released later this year.

The album, Toy, was recorded in 2001 but never released due to a dispute between Bowie and his record label.

But now the album will finally see the light of day – as part of the new Bowie box set Era Five: Brilliant Adventure, which collects Bowie’s albums from 1992-2001. Toy will then be released as a standalone album on Jan. 7th.

One of the tracks from Toy, “You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving”, is out now on YouTube and digital platforms.

What is it that makes so-called ‘lost’ albums so exciting? What’s your favorite ‘era’ of Bowie’s long career?