Boner Fight for September 29th, 2021

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THEY SHOULD BE SCARED OF THE VIRUS, NOT THE MANDATE.
Senator Mike Lee calls Biden’s proposed vaccine mandate a “scare tactic” and hopes to introduce bills to overturn the mandate in order to “defend” those who are scared.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: HE IS THE TOP IN HIS FIELD.
Utah Rep. Mark Strong held a reception on Tuesday night that featured a presentation by Dr. Peter McCullough, a Texas cardiologist who has previously said, “there is … no clinical reason to go get vaccinated”.
