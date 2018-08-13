Woman Denied Job Over Tinker Bell Tattoo

No job for you! Wait! Isn’t this 2018?

Lynley Baker was all set to take a new job with Air New Zealand. But when the airline discovered that she was sporting ink, they canceled the offer, saying the application process could no longer proceed. Baker’s large back tattoo of Tinker Bell would be visible above the neckline of the customer service uniform, which they say is against policy. The 46-year-old told a local news site that she’s “disgusted that they are allowed to get away with this type of discrimination,” especially when she claims other options are available, including wearing concealer to cover the art. This isn’t the first time the airline has stood by its no-ink policy. Back in 2013, a woman’s job application was rejected over a traditional Maori moko tattoo.

Despite the airline having other female uniform options that would have covered the tattoo, Lynley Baker was still denied the job. Is it time for companies to get over inked skin? https://t.co/IwJqycnkuM pic.twitter.com/zJLVjESznX — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) August 12, 2018