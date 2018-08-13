What’s That Crackling Sound Coming From the Speakers of Your MacBook Pro?

What is going on with Apple lately?

After a relatively low-profile release in July, the new MacBook Pro from Apple is the source of much conversation… but not for a good reason. Owners claim the laptop is making a crackling sound when they play audio—and it’s not coming from the speakers. So far, online forums indicate that Apple hasn’t been able to fix the issue that occurs when audio is playing from the computer’s speakers or on headphones.

Last month, Apple had to distribute a software patch or new MacBook Pros that were under-performing under heavy workloads because of a glitch with the computers’ thermal management system.